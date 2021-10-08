The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Peaks of Otter Lodge in Bedford County to approve projects that promise to create nearly 1,500 jobs, support many new and expanded workforce training programs, along with value-added facilities for farmers in Brunswick and surrounding localities, industrial site improvements and much more.
The commission serves 40 localities in southern and southwest Virginia.
“The projects the commission chose to support at this meeting will create jobs and opportunities for the residents of our rural communities and that’s something we can all be proud of,” Tobacco Commission Chairman Ed Owens said. “I am also pleased that the commission was able to conduct its business in-person for the first time in quite a while here in Bedford. As our communities recover from the pandemic, the commission is ready and able to assist them and continues to serve as a catalyst for growth in Southern and Southwest Virginia.”
Tobacco Commission Executive Director Evan Feinman added, “Recovering from the economic impact of the pandemic will take time, but I am proud of the work the commission did at this meeting to spur growth and assist in speeding up that recovery. The ability to support many types of projects to meet the region’s needs — including industrial sites, agriculture projects and workforce development — has always been one of the commission’s strengths and will continue to be moving forward.”
In addition to supporting 18 funding requests totaling $6.5 million in grants and loans, the commission approved $3 million for the FY22 Talent Attraction Program and $2.6 million in Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund (TROF) grants and loans to attract large projects to the region.
The following project is one of many that were approved for funding by the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission: West Piedmont Planning District Commission — Regional Agritourism and Agribusiness Development Project: $80,000 grant.
This project will launch a regional agritourism business development and marketing program. The project is targeted to the PDC’s service area including the counties of Patrick, Henry, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the two cities of Martinsville and Danville. Data collected will be used to create an interactive online map that will allow users to search specific products, services or activities by location to find what is close to them.
The Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission is a 28-member body created by the 1999 General Assembly. Its mission is the promotion of economic growth and development in tobacco-dependent communities, using proceeds of the national tobacco settlement. To date, the commission has awarded over 2000 grants totaling more than $1.1 billion across the tobacco region of the commonwealth, and has provided $309 million in indemnification payments to tobacco growers and quota holders.
