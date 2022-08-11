The 25th annual Apple Valley 5k cross country race will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Gross’ Orchard, 6817 Wheats Valley Road, Bedford.
The race will feature a 3.1-mile cross country course over grass, gravel and dirt paths and include two hay bale barriers.
Awards will be given in eight age group categories and to the top male and female participant overall.
The event will include live music and door prizes.
Canine running companions are allowed if well-behaved, short-leashed and if human participant is willing to start near the back of the pack. Walkers are welcomed and encouraged to participate.
T-shirts will be available to all pre-registered participants and to race-day registrants on a first-come, first-served basis.
Early registration is $20 until Oct. 22. Race day registration is $25 and will begin at 8 a.m.
For more information or for an application, contact race director Theresa Boyes at e173boyes@aol.com or by text at 540-529-0131.
