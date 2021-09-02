This fall, Kyle Petty will host the “Charity Ride Revival (CRR),” a one-time only, miniature version of his annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, which will stop at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.
The CRR was created in response to postponing the larger Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America until Spring 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Differing from the annual Ride, the CRR will be half the time, half the size and based at one single hotel – The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia. It will also only include previous participants of the Ride. These are precautions put in place by the Ride to protect the safety of participating riders and team members.
From Sept. 21 to 23, the CRR will travel a different route each day to a point of interest for riders to explore and enjoy before returning to the hotel. The CRR will act as a reunion for past riders to gather again for riding and fellowship after being apart for more than two years due to the coronavirus.
