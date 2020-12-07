The Institute for Service Research (ISR) has been providing research driven, market analysis to Mr. Waller Perrow, president of Perrow Management Corp (PM), which is managing Mariners Landing Development Company (MLDC), the new owner and developer of Mariners Landing, a 1,000-acre resort community on Smith Mountain Lake.
Recently ISR compared and analyzed real estate sales for 2019, before the new owner purchased the resort, and for 2020, after the resort was purchased last May.
Prior to the purchase of the resort, ISR analyzed the potential impact that closing the Mariners Landing Golf Course could have on the resort. Their analysis concluded that investing in the golf course and its related amenities was essential to the long-term viability and financial success of the community. Prior to the change in ownership, the resort was thought to be teetering on the edge of insolvency and at a crossroads. MLDC decided to invest significantly in restoring the course and improving its amenities.
According to Dr. Vincent Magnini of ISR, “the study compared real estate metrics for the period of June – October 2020 with the same period in 2019. Specifically, the study reviewed volume of transactions, average days on market, list price vs. sales price and sold price per square foot. This study reviewed sales for single-family homes and condominium units, or said another way, “developed residential real estate, not raw land.” The report relied on data from the Bedford Commissioner of Revenue Office, MLS (Multiple Listing Service), Zillow and other sources.
The report found 43 real estate transactions in the 5-month study window (June – October) during 2020 compared to 24 transactions recorded for the same time span in 2019. These figures represent a 44 percent increase in volume of transactions. Regarding these transactions, the average time on market decreased by 87 days. “Given the 130-day to 43-day decrease, we can report that properties sold during the period studied were on the market about one-third of the time compared to properties sold during the same period in 2019,” Magnini stated.
In addition to more transactions and a quicker sales rate, higher prices were commanded in this study’s 2020 timeframe relative to 2019. More specifically, homes in Mariners Landing sold at $61 per square foot higher (median) in 2020 in comparison to the same period in 2019. Moreover, the gap between asking price and sold price closed by 42 percent between the two timeframes studied.
“While it is difficult to say with certainty what the full impact of MLDC’s decision to invest in improvements in the resort, it’s certainly clear that it helped boost sales,” said Magnini.
A Forbes.com article titled “The Hottest Housing Markets Right Now” by Andrew DePietro says: “2020 is anything but a normal year. One interesting bright spot for many American cities, however, is in the realm of housing. Thanks to the Federal Reserve’s slashing of interest rates in the face of unprecedented economic disruption, mortgage rates are at all-time lows and homebuyers are taking advantage of it.”
The article places the Richmond, Virginia, metro area as 8th among the top 15 hottest markets in 2020. It also reports that Richmond region “homes are getting sold in record time and spent an average of only 10 days on the market before being bought.”
A BusinessInsider.com article by Taylor Borden reports, “The hottest pandemic purchase is a house, as more Americans take advantage of low mortgage rates to attain spacious backyards and more comfortable work-from-home space.”
The article also reports existing home sales soared to a 14-year high and home prices experienced the highest two-month appreciation between May and July — at 2 percent — in 30 years of record keeping.
“It’s apparent that the inventory of homes is lagging behind demand with the result being a seller’s market with homes appreciating significantly and cost per square foot continuing to soar,” said Joe Elton, a senior researcher with ISR who worked on the report with Magnini. “The increases in cost of building materials has caused many homeowners and contractors to hold off on renovation and new construction, hoping that prices will decrease to more normal levels. This phenomenon contributes to the tight inventory and higher prices already being experienced and portends higher prices for homebuyers until more inventory is created. In addition to the general trends, Mariners Landing benefits from its recreational and fitness assets that make it a full-service resort community.”
The ISR research highlights that median cost per square foot for sales in Mariners Landing in the 2019 study timeframe was $173 per square foot while it climbed to $234 in 2020.
“There’s little reason to believe a drop in cost per square foot will occur until available sales inventory improves,” according to Magnini.
In its earlier research on golf course communities in the United States, ISR found that there’s a significant decline in this type of resort development, and as a result there’s potential for demand to increase if the courses meet the expectations of the buyers in terms of aesthetic qualities, playability and pleasure.
“If the course meets expectations, it places a premium on real estate sales, as seen in higher cost per square foot,” Elton stated.
The ISR study reports days on market for various regions to show how the decrease experienced at Mariners Landing is consistent with experiences elsewhere in the region. For example, Mariners Landing dropped from 130 days on market in the 2019 study timeframe to 43 in 2020 while the entire U.S. dropped from 56 to 47, Richmond went from 42 to 26 and Charlotte, N.C., went from 40 to 29 during the same time periods.
Elton believes Mariners Landing will continue to be popular with buyers largely because it is a gateway to the 32-square-mile Smith Mountain Lake, is a neighbor to the 1,248-acre Smith Mountain Lake State Park, and Mariners Landing has an attractive collection of outdoor recreation assets, such as a Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed golf course, tennis courts, indoor and outdoor pools and hiking and biking trails.
