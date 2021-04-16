When the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, businesses in the Smith Mountain Lake area had to overcome some obstacles just to stay in business. Restaurants, especially, when they had to rely on take-out orders in the beginning.
However, with vaccinations being distributed and restrictions slowly starting to be lifted, it looks to be a promising tourist season for the restaurant business.
Ryan Walters and Jaclyn Westfall, who took ownership of once-named Waller’s and now-named Drifter’s last May, is coming up on one year of owning the business together. Many might think that was a bad time to get in the ownership side of the restaurant business with the uncertainty and unknown that the pandemic presented. For Drifter’s though, even with the limitations, they still saw success.
