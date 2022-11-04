Interview before event: Knight only sings songs he believes

After 23 years as a recording artist, singer-songwriter Chris Knight remains boldly empowered to make music that always delivers the unflinching truth. In fact, the man raised in Slaughters, Kentucky, uses a simple, direct barometer to regularly check his muse: “If I can’t believe myself, I won’t sing the song.”
That brutally honest, no-frills philosophy fits his Americana-fueled, backwoods-grown merger of folk, country and rock. It’s been at the backbone of nine studio albums, beginning with 1998’s acclaimed self-titled debut and traveling through scorchers such as the one-two punch of 2001’s A Pretty Good Guy and 2003’s The Jealous Kind, two demo-styled discs (2007’s The Trailer Tapes and 2009’s Trailer II), and the recent, electric guitar-fortified opus, 2019’s Almost Daylight.
Knight will hit the sonic highlights of his career in concert Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin Street in Rocky Mount. Tickets are $37-$47; all ages are welcome. (For tickets, visit www.tixr.com/groups/harvester/events/chris-knight-52780.)
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.