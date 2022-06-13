Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County has selected a new Habitat homeowner for a new Habitat Build at 54 Bland Street, Rocky Mount.
Margie Jeans Simmons, a retired lifelong resident of Franklin County, has been selected. A groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled for Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at the site. Simmons will help build her new home alongside volunteers and skilled contractors and pay an affordable mortgage.
This home is being built by funds from donors in the community. Simmons, Habitat’s newest partner, was chosen after a screening process that included a need for decent housing, a willingness to partner with Habitat to build their home and ability to pay.
“Homeownership is the key to building generational wealth and breaking the cycle of poverty,” said Executive Director Sheila Overstreet, who is thrilled to help Simmons achieve her dream of homeownership. “Habitat puts love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.”
To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.habitatfcva.org or call the local office at 540-483-8884.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.