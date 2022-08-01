The annual SML Walk to End Poverty is scheduled to occur Saturday, Sept. 17, at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.
Proceeds from the walk enable Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) to “provide vital programs and services to address the growing crisis of poverty in our community.” Walkers, runners, individuals and teams will participate in a 5K or 10K walk or run, and a free lunch and music will follow.
Volunteers are always needed to serve on the walk planning team, which meets until September. If interested in serving, contact LCM Executive Director Jane Winters at lcmexdr@gmail.com.
“The Walk is a fun, family event and an important fundraiser that enables all of us to work together to make a difference for local families in need, while bringing much-needed awareness to our organization and mission,” Winters said.
More information about this event will be provided at a later date.
