A multi-vehicle traffic accident involving a tractor-trailer, dump truck and sedan occurred at Grassy Hill Road and Route 220 South in the Boones Mill area, causing southbound lanes to be completely shut down.
The lanes were closed due to diesel fuel leaking onto the roadway, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Northbound lanes are moving very slowly, and all traffic in the area is being diverted.
There are no reports on injuries, and state police will be handling the call.
According to the Responding Fire page, responding were Company 7 Boones Mill, Squad 7 Boones Mill Rescue and Med. 1-7 Franklin County Public Safety. The Virginia Department of Transportation is handing the detour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.