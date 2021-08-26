Hickory Hill Vineyards in Moneta was the venue, SML Boomer Band the main event, and Food for Kids: Weekend Pack-a-Sack Program the beneficiary at Charity Cheers on Friday evening.
In spite of afternoon rains, the evening turned out to be beautiful for sipping wine, listening to ¬¬— and singing along with — a band playing favorite oldies, and a bit of dancing, all for a good cause.
The idea was the brainchild of Wendy Furrow-Scott, co-owner, business manager and winemaker at Hickory Hill. She co-owns the vineyard and winery with her father, Roger Furrow, and her brother, Tad Furrow. She and her husband, Donald Furrow-Scott, vigneron and cellar master, run the operation together.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
