A contentious policy change dictating under what circumstances teachers can discuss gender identity and sexual orientation with students was passed by the Bedford County School Board on June 8, 2023 in a 5-1 vote.
There was one word change made prior to the vote. The original policy stated, “In addition, teachers shall not engage in discussions with students about sexual orientation or gender identity. “Sexual orientation” is defined as an individual’s physical, romantic, and/or emotional attraction to people of the same and/or different gender. “Gender identity” is defined as an individual’s personal conception of their gender is defined as an individual’s conception of their gender.” The policy was amended to change the word “engage” to “initiate.”
School board member Susan Kirby was satisfied with the amendment. “I believe that teachers should maintain professionalism and keep their personal lives at home, as much as possible,’ she said.
The dissenting vote was cast by District 1 board member, Dr. Susan Mele. She struggled with the vagueness of the policy using words such as “reasonable” and “controversial” saying there use could lead to unequal or unfair interpretation. “Do we have a definition of reasonable?” she asked. “My definition is pretty much anything that I would think applies to that situation but that might not be your definition.” Mele went on to read an email from a former student who said unsure of what his family’s reaction would be to him coming out, he relied on the support of teachers during a difficult time. She ended her resistance of the policy stating, “To the LGBTQ community, I want you to know that I value you.”
The vote followed about 40 minutes of public comment for and against the INB policy.
A teacher, Cindy Gillespie, spoke out against the policy. “I’m a math teacher,” she said, “so I do not generally teach or talk about controversial issues. However it saddens me that I might not be able to start the upcoming [school] year by sharing pictures and discussing what I did with my husband and family this summer since it would automatically define my sexual orientation."
A number of mothers spoke out in favor of the new policy.
Mary Catherine Bennett, a mother of six, told the board, “I think this policy is fantastic,” she said, “I think its fantastic for all children and I think it’s fantastic for teachers and for parents where we have been great discounted. It makes me extremely happy to see that you are taking the needs of the community seriously.”
District five board member Georgia Hairston was not in attendance.
The policy which changes how teachers speak with students about gender identity or sexual orientation in the classroom passed 5 to 1.
There was one amendment to the policy, which changes the words “engage” to “initiate.” That means as long as a student brings up the subject first, teachers are allowed to speak about the two topics.
School board member Susan Mele was against it.
“To the LGBTQ community, I want you to know that I do value you,” Mele said.
Others who voted for the policy said this will give power back to parents.
“I do believe a teacher should maintain professionalism and keep their personal life at home as much as possible,” school board member Susan Kirby said.
There were close to a dozen people who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.