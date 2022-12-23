Sea Tow turns in 1,667 toys to Lake Christian Ministries

With the help of customers at four local Dollar General Stores, the fishermen of the Striper Mafia, Sea Tow captains and members, as well as the Meadows Subdivision and America’s Boating Club, Sea Tow turned in 1,667 toys and $210 cash to Lake Christian Ministries.
The Dollar General Store managers also delivered toys for this drive in August when they had their corporate annual meeting at the 4-H Center.
Sea Tow has been collecting toys for this event since 2009.
“Thanks everyone who gave toys, and the local Dollar General Stores for allowing us to set up outside their stores to collect toys — the tow drive where all toys go to local children who need a smile on their face on Christmas morning,” Sea Tow stated.
