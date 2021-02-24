The Bedford County School Board voted at its Thursday meeting to remove the ban on student-athletes that are participating in travel sports.
“The committee felt like we needed to remove that,” said Tony Francis, who is the director of adolescent learning.
Francis noted that now students just need to identify if they are on a travel team so it would help with contract tracing. Student-athletes will provide that information when they sign the participation form.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
