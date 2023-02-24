Enter the Haggis splashes down at the Harvester on Wednesday, March 1.
Enter the Haggis, playing in the genre of “Celtic, Electric and Eclectic,” is launching its first tour of 2023, boosted by a new band member and fired up by the love of dedicated fans.
The seventh stop on this tour is a March 1 engagement at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount. It’s one of a string of 20 shows focused on the mid-west, southeast and northeast regions of the U.S.
Showtime for Enter the Haggis is at 8 p.m., and doors will open at 7 p.m.
Ticket are $27-$37 plus fees and can be purchased at www.tixr.com/groups/harvester/events/enter-the-haggis-48578.
