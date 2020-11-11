Sea Tow is asking for help collecting new unwrapped toys to be given to Lake Christian Ministries “A Child’s Christmas.”
These toys will be distributed by Lake Christian Ministries to needy local children. Sea Tow has been a supporter of this program since coming to Smith Mountain Lake in 2009.
“There will be no costume characters this year, no Merry Christmas hugs — just masks,” Sea Tow stated. “So sad, but if we can collect lots of toys, it will bring joy to some less fortunate children.”
Sea Tow plans to have a boat at local Dollar General Stores on the dates below asking people to go inside, purchase a toy, and put it in the boat outside the store.
“Times are bad, but it is not the childrens’ fault; they still deserve Christmas and the joy of presents under their tree,” Sea Tow stated. “We fear toy collecting will be slow due to people staying home. Please help us gather new unwrapped gifts for boys and girls, babies to teenagers. Help put a smile on a child’s face.
All toys go to Lake Christian Ministries for distribution to local needy children.
Stop by a collection sites on the dates listed below, call Capt. Rick at 540-719-5555, or email if interested in helping.
Toys will be on sale at all Dollar General stores Nov 12-14 at Buy One and Get One 75 percent off, in which Sea Tow will be at Westlake Dollar General on Nov 14.
Sea Tow will be on site on the following dates:
• Dollar General at 90 Scruggs Road, Moneta (Westlake) on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting.
• Dollar General at 1017 Diamond Hill Road, Moneta (Food Lion intersection of Route 122 and Diamond Hill) on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting.
• Dollar General at 2180 Bluewater Drive near Scruggs Fire Department on Sunday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting.
• Dollar General at 90 Scruggs Road, Moneta (Westlake) Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting.
• Dollar General on Route 40, 12657 Old Franklin Turnpike, Union Hall, on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Dollar General Stores also have toy boxes inside the stores from now through Dec. 7.
“Stop by and see us, bring or purchase a toy or two, or donate cash, and we will shop for you,” Sea Tow stated. “This is one of Sea Tow’s favorite community projects. Shop local and support local children.”
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.