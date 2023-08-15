Out on the Town with Charlene Jones: Hot Shots Bar & Grill

Hot Shots Bar & Grill is much more than a restaurant. With miniature golf, axe-throwing and weekly karaoke, games and music, it’s a family experience. On the dining side – the reason for this visit to one of my favorite local destination spots – the opportunity to enjoy the tastes of good food and drink met and exceeded my expectations, just as it always does.
As is done in each segment of Out on the Town, I spent time with the people who are behind the great restaurants in and around Smith Mountain Lake, to learn a little more about what has inspired them to go into the restaurant business. Billy Martin, owner of Hot Shots, and his daughter, Rachel, one of the restaurant’s managers, shared with me some of their story while I dined.
Rachel recommended a few of the more popular dishes served at Hot Shots to try. For my appetizer, I went with the chicken wings, which are offered in a variety of flavors, including BBQ, medium, hot, mango habanero or garlic parmesan, and served with celery and ranch or blue cheese for dipping. Delicious!
For my entrée, my choice was the Boom Boom Wrap – a flour tortilla filled with six ounces of Boom Boom shrimp, along with lettuce, red cabbage, tomato, and cheddar cheese, and served with a choice of sides that includes chips, French fries, tater tots, onion rings, cottage cheese with peaches, or coleslaw. I can never turn down the tater tots, and for good reason.
The Classic Burger was my second entrée. Let me just say that Hot Shots’ burgers are worth a try. They are made from fresh, local beef and have become a favorite. Cooked to perfection and plentiful in size, be prepared to use two hands to enjoy this yummy dish, and a lot of napkins. For my side with my burger, I ordered the house salad – fresh veggies and served with a choice of salad dressing.
Billy Martin and his wife, Debbie, purchased Hot Shots Bar & Grill in July 2022, shortly after Billy retired from Appalachian Power. He has worked as a Class A contractor and as a realtor. Debbie retired from Franklin County Public Schools in 2020. When the opportunity to purchase Hot Shots came about, they pursued the opportunity, and have since turned it into a place that Billy and Debbie run with members of their family, to serve families in the local community and those who visit the lake. Rachel, who is the middle child of Billy’s and Debbie’s three, enjoys being part of the family business. I was truly impressed by the passion and excitement in her voice while talking about the food, service and her customers. The Martin’s two other children include Brittany and Ashley. Brittany is a veterinarian tech at Smith Mountain Lake Animal Hospital while Ashley, a graduate of Bridgewater College, is now doing an internship in Cincinnati.
At Hot Shots Bar & Grill, service comes with a smile, the food is delicious and the opportunities to spend time with family, as a couple, or with friends, and have a delightful time while creating joyful memories are plentiful. They offer a great selection on their menu, including pizza – served on flatbread and offered as cheese, supreme, veggie or meat lovers. Another crowd favorite is their all-beef hot dogs – All American and New York style – and of course, the Junk Yard Dog – topped with cheddar cheese, chili, jalapenos and fries. Other burger options include the Back 9 Burger, or the Mushroom Swiss Burger – a seven ounce patty topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Appetizers include the Boom Boom Shrimp, which are divine, fried ravioli, jalapeno poppers, or garlic cheese bites. Salads can be topped with grilled or fried chicken. On the wraps side, in addition to the Boom Boom shrimp wrap, they offer a turkey bacon wrap, grilled or fried chicken wrap and Buffalo wrap. Other items include the Hot Shots Club, Chicken Quesadilla, Hot Shots Chicken Philly, Reuben, and Chicken Salad Croissant.
For the kids, Hot Shots offers PB & J sandwiches (grape or strawberry), chicken nuggets, grilled cheese, hot dogs and corn dog nuggets. A choice of chips, fries or peaches come as a side.
Specials of the week start on Tuesdays with meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn or green beans and a dinner roll. This special sells out quickly and for good reason. Thursday nights are my favorite – spaghetti night – served with salad and bread. Fridays are fish night serving Rock Fish, catfish or shrimp with a side of cole slaw. A full bar and monthly drink specials are also offered.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill is a true family experience. It’s one of the favorite spots for locals living in and around Smith Mountain Lake. It’s one of my favorites, for sure. It’s a place that makes me proud to stand by my creed: “I don’t make dinner. I make reservations.”
Hot Shots Bar & Grill is located at 67 Village View Lane in Moneta. Hours are Tuesday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. They are closed on Mondays. For more information, call 540.719.1547 or visit smlhotshots.com.
