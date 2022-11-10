Mentow Baptist Church in Huddleston invites the public to an evening of music, food and fellowship on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 5 p.m.
Music will be provided by the Mentow Quartet (Kevin Lukin and Howard, Linda and Karen Woodford), Elizabeth Davidson-Allen, Joshlyn Lukin, Jeanne Pierce, Hannah Riddle and Dean Stultz. After the music program, there will be a fellowship to include pizza and dessert. This is being sponsored by the Men’s Ministry.
Mentow is located at the intersection of Route 43 (Leesville Road) and Route 628 (Mentow Drive). The Rev. Dr. Rick Foster is the pastor. For additional information, call 434-841-8452.
