The Central Virginia Planning District Commission (CVPDC) has announced an award of $773,131 in funding from its Virginia Housing PDC Development Grant to four developers creating affordable housing within our region.
The funding, along with $450,000 awarded to Rush Homes in September 2022, will result in 47 new affordable residential units across the Central Virginia Planning District, to include units in the Town of Altavista, Amherst County and the City of Lynchburg.
Grant awards were provided to Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity, the Town of Altavista, Amherst County Habitat for Humanity, and AHC Investments, LLC.
Each of units developed will be made available to individuals or families with incomes at or below 80% Area Median Income (AMI).
In 2021, Virginia Housing, a leader in advancing affordable housing throughout the Commonwealth, awarded $40 million in grant funding to 21 Planning District Commission (PDCs) in Virginia. The CVPDC was awarded $2 million to provide support funding to create at least 20 affordable units over the three-year grant period. The $1,223,131 in the CVPDC awarded funds to date, will be leveraged by an additional $9,562,492 in funding secured by the five developers to advance these affordable housing projects.
For more information, visit virginiahousing.com.
