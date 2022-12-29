Bower Center announces winter class schedule

The Bower Center for the Arts announced its new winter classes and workshops beginning in January.
“Ring in the New Year by exploring your creative side in one of our many class or workshop opportunities,” the Bower Center stated.
Classes and workshops are available for both adults and youth, covering visual and performing arts and wellness. Classes include Pottery, Youth Clay Lab, Mosaics Basics, Mosaic Portraits, half hour private Guitar or Bass lessons, Youth Theatre, Table Runner Macrame Workshop, 10 Things to Love About Watercolor Workshop, Yoga and more.
