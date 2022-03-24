“Using Native Plants in the Landscape” will be the topic of a presentation by Master Gardener Melinda Mulesky on Saturday, March 26, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta.
Sponsored by the Church’s Green Team, the focus of Mulesky’s talk will be how native plants provide shelter and food for wildlife, and support for pollinators.
A Master Gardener for Bedford County since 2019, Mulesky’s career was focused on agricultural biotechnology and Plant Pathology. Now retired, she assists frequently at the MG Help Desk and helps to identify diseased plants in the landscape.
The program will begin at 2 p.m. in the church Fellowship Hall. For more information, call 540-297-7957.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.