SML Center nears goal to buy building

Vicki Gardner, president of the Smith Mountain Lake Center Inc. Board of Directors, announced Aug. 2 that the organization has raised approximately 70 percent of the funds needed to purchase the vacant Grand Home Furnishings building at Westlake Corner.
“We are extremely excited to be closing in on this goal so we can finalize the deal and begin programming at the facility,” Gardner said. “But we need the community’s financial support to get us through the home stretch.”
SML Center Inc. is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit determined to acquire the 40,000-square-foot building and convert it into a multi-purpose center for education, arts, entertainment, private events, business, tourism and community hang-out spaces.
Gardner said the funding status reflects positive community response to the “Grand Plan.”
