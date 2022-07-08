Nationally renowned musician and instrument maker Wayne C. Henderson of Rugby, Virginia, is not only a man whose guitar picking has been enjoyed across Grayson County, but in Carnegie Hall and in “seven nations of Europe, Asia and Africa.”
He also believes in giving back to ensure that the music he enjoys so much is passed down to future generations. Each year, on the third Saturday of June, this year June 18, the Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival and Guitar Competition is held to “express appreciation for this living legend.” This competition features Wayne and many of his fellow musical friends, where bluegrass and old-time music are the music de jour! A portion of the proceeds of this event are then placed into a scholarship fund to aid local musicians in continuing their education.
The Franklin County Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM), sponsored by the Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC), and run by Jim Mullens for the past nine years, was proud to receive a $1,000 grant from the fund again this year to support their work with Franklin County youth. Each year at the Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival, all scholarship and grant recipients are brought on stage to be introduced to the crowd, and this year instructor Roger Handy will accept the grant check for our local JAM.
Three JAM brothers recently competed in an Abingdon competition where two of the brothers, Pierce and Cort Workman won second place for guitar and mandolin respectively. If you have not had an opportunity to attend one of these talented JAM youth performances, be sure to stop in on Friday, Sept. 16, where the Franklin County Junior Appalachian Musicians will be playing at the Franklin County Agricultural Fair at F.C. Recreation Park.
