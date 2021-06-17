Bernard’s Landing recently hosted a ribbon cutting on June 10, welcoming in Bernard House & Pavilion, a venue that can host weddings, prom, class reunions or any type of gathering.
“We’re open for business,” said Mike Thomas, who took over as general manager in March.
According to its website, the 5,200-square-feet venue offers a great views of the mountains and the lake. It also features a sun deck, lower cabana deck and compass deck. Thomas said it has an indoor pool, a fitness center, racquetball court, sauna and steam room, bridal room, etc.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.