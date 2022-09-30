The Smith Mountain Lake Association is the longest-serving advocate for the SML community. Its mission is to protect the water of Smith Mountain Lake, and it relies on members and business partners for financial support.
Funds raised through the fall 2022 membership drive support SMLA initiatives such as water quality monitoring, buffer landscaping and the Water Safety Council.
During the fall membership drive, SMLA is offering a 50 percent discount to all new members who join before Nov. 1.
