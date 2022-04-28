Zhane N. Surley of Smith Mountain Lake, a psychology major at the University of Kentucky, made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.
A total of 8,038 students were recognized for their academic performance.
To make the Dean’s List in one of the University of Kentucky colleges, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some University of Kentucky colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the Dean’s List.
In the last two years, Forbes has named University of Kentucky, located in Lexington, Kentucky, among the best employers for diversity, and INSIGHT into Diversity recognized the university as a Diversity Champion four years running. University of Kentucky is ranked among the top 30 campuses in the nation for LGBTQ inclusion and safety, and is ranked among the top 10 percent of public institutions for research expenditures. Also, UK HealthCare has been named the state’s top hospital for five straight years.
