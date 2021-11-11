For the past several years, the Moneta Lions Club has sponsored the Lions Clubs International’s Peace Poster Contest at the Staunton River Middle School.
This year’s local winning artist is Nevayah Nicely, a seventh grade student in Ms. Levine’s Art Class.
Each year Lions Clubs around the world sponsor the contest in local schools and youth groups.
This art contest encourages youth, 11-13 years of age, worldwide to express their vision of peace. The Peace Poster Contest was created in 1988, and over the years, more than eight million children from nearly 100 countries have participated. The theme for the 2021-2022 fiscal year is “We Are All Connected.”
Nicely received a monetary prize from the Moneta Lions Club for her effort, and her poster will now advance to be judged at the Virginia Lions District 24 C level.
The winning district poster moves to the Virginia State Contest. The Virginia winner then participates at the national level. Finally the winning poster from the United States competes for the top prize of the international contest. Each poster is judged on originality, artistic merit and expression of the theme.
The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month at the Moneta Rescue Squad Building, 12646 N. Old Moneta Road.
For additional information about the club or to join at one of its dinner meetings, contact Lion Bart Matthies at 540-297-4549 or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
