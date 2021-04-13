WoodmenLife and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recognized Deputy John Lavinder for his commitment to the community for the month of March.
During all of Lavinder’s childhood, he wanted to be a policeman and help others. He started on his path by joining the Franklin County Volunteer Rescue Squad, where he learned a lot.
After 21 years as bailiff in the Franklin County Circuit Court, Lavinder continues offering his guidance and direction to people within the community.
For 29 years, Lavinder has also been a K9 bloodhound handler for the Franklin County team. He is an experienced handler, but he also is a sought-after instructor on the east coast and has been to Brazil several times to train others in this the art of working with bloodhounds to help locate someone.
“It’s hard work but so rewarding to be able to help locate an elderly person, a lost child, or help solve a case,” Lavinder said.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stated that the sheriff’s office and WoodmenLife are both thankful for Lavinder and all that he has done to help the community become a better place.
