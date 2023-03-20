Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced more than $93 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 57 projects across the Commonwealth.
The recommended projects will create and preserve 3,936 total units for low-income and extremely low-income households, including 298 permanent supportive housing, 3,825 rental units and 111 units for sale as homeownership opportunities.
“Increasing supply of attainable, affordable and accessible housing is foundational to strengthening Virginia’s economy, and furthers my administration’s Make Virginia Home Plan,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. These awarded projects will create and preserve almost 4,000 units of affordable, quality housing for our most vulnerable residents.”
