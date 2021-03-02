Bedford County Public Schools announced that all schools will close Wednesday, March 3, to allow staff members to recover from their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that they were scheduled to receive today.
Most notably, the school system does not expect to have enough bus drivers to transport students. This is due to side effects from vaccines that may result in employees becoming sick for a day. Remote instruction will be provided in place of in-person learning.
“As we worked through the vaccination lists yesterday, we have realized that we will not have enough bus drivers (due to vaccine recovery concerns) to make the bus runs work for next Wednesday, March 3 for Forest Middle School, all of the high schools, The Alternative Education Center, and Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center,” the school system posted Friday. “Therefore, we will be closing all schools to students next Wednesday, March 3 and the day will be a remote learning day.”
For the second group receiving second vaccinations March 9, the school system already had an Instructional Collaboration Day planned for March 10. Therefore, the school system does not anticipate having to close school for any more vaccinations once employees from the main schools are vaccinated.
The school system announced that the Instructional Collaboration Day scheduled for April 28 will be canceled and made into a regular school day to make up some in-person learning time that has been disrupted by vaccinations.
“We are sorry we have to make this change after our initial communication (Thursday),” the school system posted. “Thank you for being flexible and understanding. Our goal is to complete vaccinations for our staff so we can quickly return to normal school functions in the 2021-22 school year.”
