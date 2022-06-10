Ashley Martin of Wirtz and Owen Angell of Rocky Mount are two area students at Bridgewater College who made the Dean’s List.
Angell is a member of the Class of 2025 and a music major. Martin is a member of the Class of 2023 and a psychology major.
The Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester at Bridgewater College was announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and executive vice president. More than 550 students were named to the list.
Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,500 students.
