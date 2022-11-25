Sea Tow is asking for the public’s help collecting new unwrapped toys to be given to Lake Christian Ministries’ “A Child’s Christmas.”
These toys will be distributed by Lake Christian Ministries to needy local children. Sea Tow has been a supporter of this program since coming to SML in 2009.
Anyone can stop by one of their collection sites on the dates listed below, or call Sea Tow if wanting to help: 540-719-5555.
“We plan to have a boat at local Dollar General Stores on the dates below asking people to go inside, purchase a toy at their great sale prices and put it in our boat outside the store,” Sea Tow stated. “Please help us gather new unwrapped gifts for boys and girls, babies to teenagers. Help put a smile on a child’s face. All toys go to Lake Christian Ministries for distribution to local needy children.”
Sea Tow will be onsite on the following dates, weather permitting:
• Dollar General at 90 Scruggs Road, Moneta (Westlake), on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• Dollar General Eastlake at 1017 Diamond Hill Road, Moneta (intersection of Route 122 and Diamond Hill Road near Food Lion), on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• Dollar General at 2180 Bluewater Drive near Scruggs Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• Dollar General on Route 40, 12657 Old Franklin Turnpike, Union Hall, on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Dollar General Stores also have toy boxes inside the stores from now until Dec. 11.
“Stop by and see us, bring or purchase a toy or two, or donate cash and we will shop for you,” Sea Tow stated. “This is one of Sea Tow’s favorite community projects. Shop local and support local children.”
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.