Preliminary data from the 2020 United States Census has been published, and the results show that both the commonwealth of Virginia and Bedford County experienced population growth in the past 10 years.
Bedford County grew from 74,898 in 2010 to 79,462 in 2020. That is a net increase of 4,564 people and a percentage increase of 6.1 percent.
Bedford County was singled out on the U.S. Census website as having a unique set of circumstances. The special note read, “Bedford city, VA, was changed to town status and added to Bedford County, VA, effective July 1, 2013. For purposes of presenting data, Bedford County is treated as if Bedford city were included in it at the time of the 2010 census.”
