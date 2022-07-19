Emma Bristol of Huddleston graduated with a Master of Engineering degree with a major in Environmental Engineering from Lehigh University in Spring 2022.
Bristol was among the more than 1,500 students who received undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees during commencement exercises in May 2022.
For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu), located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, has combined academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research. The institution is among the nation’s most selective, highly ranked private research universities.
Lehigh’s five colleges — College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science — provide opportunities to 7,000-plus students.
