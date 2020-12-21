The Vinton History Museum has officially registered with the “Little Free Library.”
A Book Sharing Box will soon be at the Vinton History Museum at 210 East Jackson Avenue in downtown Vinton.
Donations of family friendly books for adults and children are accepted. Coloring books and music CDs also are welcome.
Donations may be gently used and may be dropped off in person or left on the museum porch.
The museum is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday and every first Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The museum will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 21 to Jan. 8. During that time, books may be left on the museum porch, which will be checked daily.
