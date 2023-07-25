Jeff Prowse served nearly 25 years in the United States Marines. If it could be done, Prowse has done it, on land and in the air. When he retired, another life called his name. He landed at a marina in Huddleston – Mitchell’s Point Marina and RV Park of Smith Mountain Lake – and the rest, as they say, is history. But it’s a history Prowse is proud of and has learned from. He continues to learn from it, and he continues to pass it on in many positive ways.
What Prowse learned in the military may not apply to all aspects of civilian life, but he has certainly made the best of taking what he knows best and spreading it around for the benefit of others. That characteristic is leadership. Prowse has proven it works, that it is adaptable to every situation.
How Prowse ended up at Smith Mountain Lake is an interesting story of its own. While flying in V-22 aircraft for the military, Prowse said he flew over Smith Mountain Lake. He felt like one day it would be a place he would call home. He began his next mission in life by renting boats at the marina. He was good at it, and word travelled fast. Eventually, he established a boat rental business through a loan from Tom Buck, a retired Navy veteran who owned Mitchell’s Point. It grew from there. When the opportunity came about to purchase Mitchell’s Point Marina, Prowse took the opportunity, with his wife Debbie by his side. “People who thank those who have served in the military for their service may mean it, but to me, it’s about continuing to give long after being in the service,” said Prowse. “I believe that comes in the form of teaching others, helping others, whether I’m active in the service or not.”
Prowse has turned Mitchell’s Point into one of the most desirable marinas and RV parks at Smith Mountain Lake. It’s clean, well-managed, offers a full-service restaurant with weekly live music performances, and much, more more. He’s also been intricate in helping form the American Legion Post #62 at Smith Mountain Lake, and he continues to serve veterans in his role with the Post, alongside other fellow veterans who also dedicated their efforts to developing a Post that truly serves the needs of veterans.
“It starts and ends with people,” said Prowse. “It starts with giving people a reason to believe they can make a difference, a positive difference.”
As a leader, Prowse encourages people to be involved. He brings in staff who may not have a goal in life to work at a marina the rest of theirs, but he makes sure they feel like they are contributing and learning along the way. From college students who return each summer to work their respective jobs – either in the marina, in the campground or in the restaurant, one thing is for certain: they learn how to do their jobs and do them well. They learn how to follow, and in turn lead, by the example they have been taught. Sometimes, it’s the little things. Sometimes, it’s little things that turn into bigger things. But make no mistake about it, it’s always an effort that is rooted in the cause of helping people, by making people’s lives better for the moment, and making memories that last for far longer.
For example, when visiting the marina at Mitchell’s Point, a pontoon boat decorated with “Patriot Cruiser” decals sits in the dock. This boat is reserved for any veteran to use, free of charge. Even the fuel is donated. The idea for offering the boat to veterans came out of a friend who was wounded in service and wanted to enjoy boating. Prowse moved forward with his plan to design a boat that is handicapped accessible, for veterans. He reached out to the community, which embraced the idea. A decade later, the “Patriot Cruiser” boat has become a staple. It’s another example of how Prowse continues to serve his mission of helping others.
It doesn’t end there. This year, Prowse opened the Huddleston Veterans Memorial Courts at Mitchell’s Point. The facility was built to honor the service of Veterans, and to provide a first class recreational facility for the Huddleston community. It recognizes the selflessness and courage of Veterans, while at the same time doing a part in preparing the youth of today for the challenges of tomorrow through sport and healthy competition.
“Our community has a safe, well organized venue for full court basketball, street/roller hockey and pickleball,” said Prowse. “There are both youth and adult leagues, as well as summer camps and lessons at the courts. We see this as an investment in the future of our Nation. When our kids participate in team sports, they learn the values of dedication, cooperation, self-control and a myriad of other positive lessons.”
Hockey is a love of Prowse. He offers camps and impromptu pick-up games for visitors to his campgrounds to learn how and participate in hockey, sans the ice, of course. It’s popular addition to Mitchell’s Point. It’s a popular venue for more than just campers, but for the community, near and far.
Those who have a Veteran who is close to their heart can donate by sponsoring an inscribed brick that will be a permanent part of the Huddleston Memorial Courts Circle of Honor located at the facility. For more information, visit bricksrus.com/donorsite/huddlestonvmc.
Still, there’s more. Stored in a large building on the property is something most people may not be aware exists. It’s Liberty University crew team’s Boathouse. The team practices at Mitchell’s Point under the direction of Prowse’s, wife Debbie, who is the team’s coach. Early in the morning, the team can be found on the lake practicing and putting the effort into becoming the best they can. It’s paid off; the team won a national title in crew in 2019.
Things change from year to year at Mitchell’s Point, just the same as they do everywhere. Some staff return, others move on in their lives. The one constant in life may be change, but when you come to Mitchell’s Point, the one constant that remains the same is a clear commitment to service, from the top down. It carries on in those who have moved on, it is reflected in the lives of people who still remain, and it will touch lives of those who may not know it yet but will. Because that’s the kind of place Mitchell’s Point Marina is. It’s the kind of place that reflect the right kind of leadership and passion for making a positive difference in lives without the expectation of it being returned to Prowse, but to make a difference by paying it forward. That’s leadership. That’s constant change, for the good.
For more information about Mitchell’s Point, visit mitchellspoint.com.
