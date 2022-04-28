SML Business Expo set for May 6

The Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo, a free event open to the public that will also serve as a mini job fair, will take place Friday, May 6, from noon to 4 p.m. at EastLake Community Church.
“The Expo is an amazing opportunity for residents and visitors to engage with more than 100 Smith Mountain Lake-area business professionals,” said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event. “They’re excited to share information on their products and services, answer questions, offer demonstrations and provide materials that can be reviewed later.”
Stanley said examples of industries scheduled to participate in the 18th annual event include medical, health and wellness, media, home and garden, financial, real estate, hospitality, travel, home services and construction. Several clubs and civic organizations also will be on hand.
In addition, a number of expo exhibitors will also be highlighting job openings, Stanley said.
“We’re thrilled about the ability to connect local businesses with job seekers in the Smith Mountain Lake Region,” Stanley said. “Anyone looking for a job is encouraged to come to the expo and meet potential employers.”
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Free disposable masks will be available at the door.
For more information, go to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-business-expo.
