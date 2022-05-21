The school year is winding down and summer is quickly approaching. Children are looking forward to spending time with friends new and old. The Bower Center for the Arts will offer six summer art camps where children can experience a variety of arts including clay, mosaics, painting, theatre, music and more.
There is a camp for all ages from 6 to 15 and for all interests. Sign up before May 20 to enjoy an Early Bird Special of 5 percent off the registration fee using code EARLY. Scholarships also are available to help those who need financial aid.
Class sizes will be small — only 8-12 children per class — and children will receive individual attention.
