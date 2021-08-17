Georgia-born country artist Brent Cobb will perform at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Oct. 8 as part of his “Shut Up and Sing” tour, the venue announced last week.
Country/American roots singer/songwriter Adam Hood will join Cobb in Rocky Mount.
Cobb’s latest project, Keep ‘Em on They Toes, features a dose of introspection as he makes the shift to writing songs that reflect how he sees the world.
“My last couple of albums have been about people and places, and I wanted this album to be about thoughts and feelings,” Cobb said.
Still, Cobb’s country roots shine through on the new album just like they have on his previous projects, including 2016’s Shine on Rainy Day, which was a Grammy nominee for Best American Album, and 2018’s “Providence Canyon.”
Cobb’s choice of Hood as the opener is the next step in the pair’s collaborative history. The two are friends and have written songs and appeared on tracks together.
Hood’s latest release, Somewhere in Between, showcases his ability as a live performer, a complement to his writing career that includes tracks recorded by big-name acts including Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Anderson East, Josh Abbott Band and Lee Ann Womack.
Tickets are on sale, and doors open an hour before the event. Harvester provided the following information about the artists.
