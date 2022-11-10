The Bridgewater College Symphonic Band will present a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in Cole Hall on the College’s campus. The Symphonic Band is under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, associate professor of music at Bridgewater College.
Among the performers are co-principal player Owen Angell, a member of the class of 2025 and music major from Rocky Mount, on euphonium.
The concert will open with “The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse” by Randall D. Standridge, followed by “Simple Gifts: Four Shaker Songs” by Frank Ticheli. The band will also perform “Minimalist Dances” by Matt Conaway and “Brooklyn Air” by Michael Markowski.
