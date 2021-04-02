Appalachian Power representatives are seeking approval for the Reusens-New London Transmission Line Rebuild Project.
The project involves rebuilding approximately 12 miles of electric transmission line and upgrading an electrical substation in the city of Lynchburg and Bedford County. Appalachian Power states that the upgrades will increase electric reliability and strengthen the transmission system by replacing structures from the 1940s with modern steel poles.
Company officials have determined a proposed power line route to rebuild the line and plan to submit an application in April to request project approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC).
“The project team commits to rebuilding the line with minimal impact to the community and environment,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “The team has confirmed plans to rebuild the line in or near the existing right-of-way after reviewing feedback from landowners, environmental impacts and future land use in the area.”
Appalachian Power representatives are communicating with property owners in the project area prior to submitting the company’s SCC application. If the SCC accepts the application, property owners can expect to receive an additional mailing explaining how to participate in the project approval process. If the SCC approves the project, Appalachian Power right-of-way representatives plan to discuss next steps with property owners.
Pending SCC approval, company representatives expect construction to start in summer 2022 and conclude by the end of 2023. Visit AppalachianPower.com/Reusens-NewLondon for additional information about the project.
Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power, which states that it is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions.
AEP’s approximately 17,400 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP is also one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy.
