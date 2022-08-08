Nicholas Alexander Davis, 31, who was charged with driving while under the influence in connection to a three-vehicle wreck July 19 that killed two Franklin County residents, is from Glade Hill, according to reports.
First responders were called to the scene of the wreck at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike (State Route 40) and Booker T. Washington Highway (State Route 122) at about 6:04 p.m. July 19.
Five Franklin County residents were involved in the wreck, in which one of drivers Melissa A. Holland, 21, died, followed by the death of her passenger, Christian Hernandez, 18.
