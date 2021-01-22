Emory & Henry College recently congratulated students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List, including students from Goodview, Rocky Mount and Vinton.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must be a full-time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester. The following students have been named to the Emory & Henry College Dean’s List:
• Avery Adkins of Goodview
• Maggie Crutchfield of Rocky Mount
• Liah Davis of Vinton
• Hailey Ellis of Vinton
Emory & Henry College is located in the Highlands of Virginia and stated that it has devoted itself since 1836 to the belief that education can have a transformative effect on an individual, a place and ultimately the wider world.
Emory & Henry College is ranked among the nation’s best private liberal arts institutions. The college’s many accolades include the presidential award for service learning, the highest national recognition for community service and service learning; top tier recognition in Washington Monthly, USA Today and Newsweek; and being listed among the top 40 schools in Colleges that Change Lives.
