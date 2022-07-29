The Franklin County Public Library has installed a permanent StoryWalk at the Summit View Business Park in Rocky Mount.
A StoryWalk displays an illustrated children’s story — literally a book taken apart — along an outdoor walking route. StoryWalks are constructed by laminating all the pages from a book and mounting them on signs along a pathway. Children and adults can read the entire book, progressing from sign to sign, as they move along the trail.
The Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount will hold a live story time at the Summit View StoryWalk on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 10:30 a.m., weather permitting.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.