22-year-old male killed in Pittsylvania County vehicle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday, May 22, 2023 at 1:10 p.m. on US Highway 29, one tenth of a mile north of Dewberry Road in Pittsylvania County.
A 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling south on US 29, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed into the median and overturned ejecting the driver. The driver of the Ford was identified as James Gabriel Jackson Jabari, 22, of Haymarket, Va. Jabari was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
