Due to a reported uptick in cases and concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) announced the cancellation of its final two events including the SML Drive-In Concert scheduled for October 23 and the annual SML Chili Festival scheduled on November 7. Individuals who purchased tickets will be refunded in full.
The festival and concert join a lengthy list of events that have been cancelled this year throughout the region. Funds from these events benefit SMLRCC and support operations sustainment.
“It’s been a difficult year for the Chamber, but we prioritized the health and well-being of our community over our fiscal needs,” stated Christopher Finley, executive director.
The Chili festival is set to return on November 6, 2021.
