The SML Lions and Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta had jointly announced a Big Harry Audacious Goal to help raise $100,000 to build a Hope To Walk Clinic in South America.
Based in Blacksburg, Virginia, Hope To Walk’s sole purpose is to provide free prosthetic legs to third world amputees.
Just four months into the 2021-2022 goal, support for the project has collected more than $10,000 from local United Methodist Churches and Bethlehem, along with 53 “legs” from the District-C Lions.
Between June and August 2020, Bethlehem and SML Lions Club members traveled to Blacksburg numerous times to make substantial repairs and upgrades to the facility there. With the full support of the Lions District 24-C governor and her cabinet, the materials for the work were fully funded. In addition, several Lions Clubs in the district also donated funds, which were used to purchase the “legs.”
Each year, thousands of people in developing countries lose limbs as a result of trauma and disease. In the U.S., commercial prosthetic legs typically cost more than $10,000 and may exceed $50,000. Hope To Walk provides low-cost, high-quality prosthetic legs to those in developing nations without access to prosthetic devices.
Using inexpensive, every-day materials, such as PVC plumbing pipe, scrap oak wood, fiberglass cloth and Gorilla Glue, volunteers help manufacture the leg parts and assemble a below-knee prosthetic for under $100 per leg. Teams from HTW then travel to those in need, work through clinics to fit the prosthetics to the patients, and train locals to care for their own communities.
Through their vision and dedication, Hope To Walk serves the world’s poorest, giving them the opportunity to participate in daily living despite their handicap. By restoring the ability to walk, Hope to Walk has changed lives for over 550 amputees in Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti and Vietnam.
To help with this project, make donations to Bethlehem UMC (note HTW-BHAG on the memo line) and send to BUMC, P.O. Box 458, Moneta, VA 24121. If interested in helping to manufacture leg parts, contact Lion member Jay Furick at jay.furick@gmail.com.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.