Robert Daniel Quarles, 57, of Vinton in Bedford County, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 4, with child pornography charges after an investigation by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Investigators assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Other participating Task Force agencies involved in the investigation included the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.
Quarles is currently being held without bond on the following charges: 22 counts of 18.2-374.1.1 – Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation and facilitation of child pornography.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 434-616-2743.
No further information has been released at this time.
