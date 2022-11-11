A “Young Change Maker” (YCM) Book Club recently was started at Lee M. Waid Elementary School in Rocky Mount by Keri Young.
Young stated that the club is more than just reading a nonfiction book and discussion.
After reading the book “Young Change Maker (YCM) Making a Difference” written by Stacy C Bauer, Young said that the club will have multiple activities to “make a difference” in the school, community and beyond.
