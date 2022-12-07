ElectricCoArt in Bedford announced that a Nigerian Art Collection meet and greet with Cindy and Mike Gresham will be Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The exhibit will be accompanied with a live performance by Kuumba Dance Ensemble Inc.
The Nigerian Art Collection is an exhibit of pieces by Oshogbo artists collected by the owners Cindy and Mike Gresham during their three-year stay in Nigeria in 1979. Cindy Gresham came to know many of the artists by assisting the curator of the Oshogbo Artists’ Commune weekly art show.
“It was a wonderful experience and an honor to be part of the artists lives during their stay in Nigeria,” ElectricCoArt stated.
The exhibit will be available for viewing in the back gallery of ElectricCoGallery until Jan. 7, 2023.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.