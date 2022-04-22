Common Ground Bluegrass Band to perform for SMAC

Common Ground Bluegrass Band will perform at Smith Mountain Arts Council’s next Coffeehouse Series on Saturday, May 14. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. on the lower level of Downtown Moneta’s 1100 Celebration Ave (Suite 101) with doors opening at 6 p.m.
This is a band that began more than 30 years ago in Moneta and has traveled the United States and Canada spreading their music and winning many awards along the way. Not only has the band made their name in traditional and modern bluegrass, but so have the members themselves.
Sargent Terry Mills of the Air Force, a golf coach and ROTC teacher at Patrick Henry High School, has been playing bluegrass banjo for over 30 years and assists with tenor harmonies.
Daniel Pruitt, on the upright bass and baritone vocals, has been a professional bluegrass musician for over 40 years. He mingles around the crowd with his upright, or flatfoots during a bass solo, and he gives the audience a “wild, electrifying and high octane” performance.
